WATCH: Phil Simms shows his dad swag with boombox, dancing in Times Square

Phil Simms has about as much swagger as you would expect. When the "NFL Today" crew from CBS was in Times Square, they were challenged by a breakdancing crew to a dance-off. Nate Burleson answered the call, whereas Simms simply pretended to.

Our NFL Today guys went to Times Square for a promo shoot...ended up in a breakdance battle with Phil Simms on the boombox. pic.twitter.com/qMPnbtBFqu — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) July 26, 2017

The best part of this clip is probably Bill Cowher's inadvertent Robert De Niro impression in response to the dancers. The second best part would be the perfectly simultaneous step forward that Burleson and Simms do like they're the sisters from "White Chicks" about to lay down some crazy moves before Simms bails.

But it's all downhill from there. Phil Simms shows off the single greatest part of being a retired player on TV: You can walk around Times Square with a boombox and just exist that way. It's hard to imagine why Phil didn't get into the dance-off with moves like that though.