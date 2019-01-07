Watch Philadelphia Eagles fans react to Cody Parkey's missed field goal
Eagles fans were blessed with the gift of the double-doink
The end of Sunday's wild card matchup between the Eagles and Bears was a roller coaster of emotions for pretty much everyone, but especially for the players and fans of the teams involved. The final few seconds, which saw Bears kicker Cody Parkey missing the potential game-winning field goal after clanking it off a goalpost and the crossbar, were as tense as they come in sports.
That, combined with the fact that the game also featured two of the most passionate fan bases in football, meant that it was inevitable we'd see some incredible reaction videos after the result went final. The Eagles seemed to more eager in seeing those videos (wonder why?), and the team's official Twitter account asked for fans to submit their clips. The results did not disappoint.
We have screaming children.
We have screaming adults.
We have strangers hugging each other.
We have grandmas putting hexes on the kicker.
The best of the bunch doesn't actually feature any fans on screen, but instead captures a raucous reaction via baby monitor. Luckily, it appears no baby was present to be frightened by these crazies.
The worst one has to be this one. Talk about a tease.
We would love to share some Bears fans reactions as well, but unfortunately they're all too vulgar and inappropriate. This is a family website.
