Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: Buffalo 6-5, Philadelphia 9-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

What to Know

The Bills have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Buffalo can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They blew past the Jets 32-6. Buffalo might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won four matchups by 26 points or more this season.

Josh Allen was the offensive standout of the contest as he threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns. James Cook brought some help for the Bills off the bench as he gained 102 total yards and a touchdown.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for the Bills, racking up 14 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Tyler Bass: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another two kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has more to be thankful for after their match against Kansas City on Monday. The Eagles snuck past the Chiefs with a 21-17 victory. The victory was familiar territory for Philadelphia who now have four in a row.

The Eagles' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was D'Andre Swift, who gained 107 total yards and a touchdown.

The losses dropped Buffalo to 6-5 and New York to 4-6.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the contest is expected to be close, with the Eagles going off as just a 3-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on the Bills: they have a less-than-stellar 4-7 record against the spread this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Bills haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 26.7 points per game. However, it's not like the Eagles (currently ranked fifth in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 27.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NFL content.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won both of the games they've played against Buffalo in the last 8 years.