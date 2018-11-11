Watch Philadelphia vs. Dallas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 4-4; Dallas 3-5
What to Know
Philadelphia have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Dallas at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. If the 0-6 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Philadelphia didn't have too many spare points in their matchup with Jacksonville two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 24-18 victory. No one put up better numbers for Philadelphia than Carson Wentz, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Wentz's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Dallas weren't quite Tennessee's equal in the second half when they met last Monday. Dallas took a 14-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tennessee. This makes it the second loss in a row for Dallas.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 4-4 while Dallas's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. The Philadelphia defense got after the quarterback against Jacksonville to the tune of four sacks, so Dallas's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $145.10
Prediction
The Eagles are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.
This season, Philadelphia are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 3-4-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5 point favorite.
Series History
Philadelphia and Dallas both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 0 vs. Dallas Cowboys 6
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 37
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys 13
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 23
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 33
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 20
