Watch Philadelphia vs. Dallas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)

Current records: Philadelphia 4-4; Dallas 3-5

What to Know

Philadelphia have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Dallas at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. If the 0-6 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

Philadelphia didn't have too many spare points in their matchup with Jacksonville two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 24-18 victory. No one put up better numbers for Philadelphia than Carson Wentz, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Wentz's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Dallas weren't quite Tennessee's equal in the second half when they met last Monday. Dallas took a 14-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tennessee. This makes it the second loss in a row for Dallas.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 4-4 while Dallas's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. The Philadelphia defense got after the quarterback against Jacksonville to the tune of four sacks, so Dallas's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:20 PM ET

Sunday at 9:20 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $145.10

Prediction

The Eagles are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, Philadelphia are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 3-4-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5 point favorite.

Series History

Philadelphia and Dallas both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.