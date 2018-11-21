Watch Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Eagles vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. New York Giants (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 4-6; N.Y. Giants 3-7
What to Know
The Giants will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was a close one, but last week the Giants sidestepped Tampa Bay for a 38-35 win. Saquon Barkley was the offensive standout of the match for the Giants, as he rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries.
Meanwhile, it never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 7-48, which was the final score in Philadelphia's tilt against New Orleans. Philadelphia were down by 7-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Giants's victory lifted them to 3-7 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. The Giants caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Philadelphia will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 6 point favorite against the Giants.
This season, Philadelphia are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 4-5-1 against the spread
Series History
Philadelphia have won 6 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.
- 2018 - New York Giants 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 34
- 2017 - New York Giants 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 34
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. New York Giants 24
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 24 vs. New York Giants 19
- 2016 - New York Giants 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 23
- 2015 - New York Giants 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 35
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. New York Giants 7
