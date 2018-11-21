Watch Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: Philadelphia 4-6; N.Y. Giants 3-7

What to Know

The Giants will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was a close one, but last week the Giants sidestepped Tampa Bay for a 38-35 win. Saquon Barkley was the offensive standout of the match for the Giants, as he rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries.

Meanwhile, it never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 7-48, which was the final score in Philadelphia's tilt against New Orleans. Philadelphia were down by 7-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Giants's victory lifted them to 3-7 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. The Giants caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Philadelphia will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 6 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, Philadelphia are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 4-5-1 against the spread

Series History

Philadelphia have won 6 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.