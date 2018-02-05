WATCH: Pink sings Super Bowl national anthem after taking out cough drop

Pink showed the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday how step up in a big game despite being under the weather. She just had to make sure to take out her cough drop first.

The pop star, a diehard Eagles fan who grew up in the Philadelphia area, belted out a lifting rendition of the national anthem despite battling the flu leading up to Sunday's game.

Wow What a performance of the National Anthem by Pink. Very similar in tone and presentation to Whitney Houston's rendition in #SBXXV in Tampa — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 4, 2018

Kudos to P!NK. She sang end of national anthem correctly, putting proper emphasis on "banner-er yet wave," not ba-a-aner. Well done! — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) February 4, 2018

Pink did a nice job — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 4, 2018

Damn I didn't know Pink could roll like that! — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 4, 2018

Considering Pink had the flu, all time top three anthem? — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 4, 2018

Legendary female role model with a kick ass hair cut, crushing the National Anthem for #SuperBowlSunday .... @Pink you rock, and remind all the little kiddos that strong is smart, strong is cool, strong is beautiful. #strongisfemale — Madison Packer (@madison_packer_) February 4, 2018

Man. @Pink If I could come even close to singing the anthem that well on the HEALTHIEST day of my life, I’d retire right then and there. You’re unreal. — Corey Cott (@NapOnACott) February 4, 2018

Of course, the big question for all the gamblers out there betting one of the biggest prop bets of Super Bowl Sunday: Did she go under or over the two-minute mark?

According to CBS Sports' own Will Brinson and Dave Richard, definitely the under.

I had 1:53 — Dave Richard (@daverichard) February 4, 2018

The only other thing people were talking about was Pink ditching something in her mouth right before her performance.

When you have a national anthem to sing but also forgot about your gum pic.twitter.com/QLO2opMJlC — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 4, 2018

Why they still playing the game? Pink spitting her gum out pre-National Anthem just Won the Super Bowl 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Gl9gCqTbx5 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 4, 2018

Selling Pink's gum on eBay later tonight — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 4, 2018

One problem: Pink wasn't chewing on gum. She took to Twitter to clarify what she pulled out of her mouth: