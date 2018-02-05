WATCH: Pink sings Super Bowl national anthem after taking out cough drop

The Eagles fan nailed the 'Star Spangled Banner' despite being under the weather

Pink showed the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday how step up in a big game despite being under the weather. She just had to make sure to take out her cough drop first.

The pop star, a diehard Eagles fan who grew up in the Philadelphia area, belted out a lifting rendition of the national anthem despite battling the flu leading up to Sunday's game. 

Of course, the big question for all the gamblers out there betting one of the biggest prop bets of Super Bowl Sunday: Did she go under or over the two-minute mark?

According to CBS Sports' own Will Brinson and Dave Richard, definitely the under.

The only other thing people were talking about was Pink ditching something in her mouth right before her performance.

One problem: Pink wasn't chewing on gum. She took to Twitter to clarify what she pulled out of her mouth:

