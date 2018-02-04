WATCH: Pink takes out her gum, crushes Super Bowl national anthem performance
The Eagles fan nailed the 'Star Spangled Banner' despite being under the weather
Pink showed the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday how step up in a big game despite being under the weather. She just had to make sure to take out her gum first.
The pop star, a diehard Eagles fan who grew up in the Philadelphia area, belted out a lifting rendition of the national anthem despite battling the flu leading up to Sunday's game.
Of course, the big question for all the gamblers out there betting one of the biggest prop bets of Super Bowl Sunday: Did she go under or over the two-minute mark?
According to CBS Sports' own Will Brinson and Dave Richard, definitely the under.
The only other thing people were talking about was Pink ditching her gum right before her performance.
Yeah, that sounds like a great idea. And this, too, considering how comfortable Pink is on the Super Bowl stage.
Maybe next year?
-
Patriots break Super Bowl 1st Q curse
By kicking FG, the Patriots scored their first points in the first quarter of a Super Bowl...
-
Super Bowl halftime: No Prince hologram
Timberlake is reportedly no longer using a Prince hologram after drawing fire for the initial...
-
You can buy this JT-inspired drink
Let the groove get in your mug for a cool $35
-
Twitter roasts Brady's Super Bowl outfit
Tom Brady looked like he was auditioning for a Zoolander sequel
-
Tom Brady says he'll be back for 2018
The Patriots quarterback says he will be playing football "next year"
-
Super Bowl anthem: How long will it be?
Will Pink go over or under the line set by Vegas for the anthem? We'll find out Sunday
Add a Comment