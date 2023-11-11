Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Green Bay 3-5, Pittsburgh 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Packers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Packers strolled past the Rams with points to spare, taking the game 20-3.

Meanwhile, the Steelers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Titans on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 20-16 win.

The Steelers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaylen Warren led the charge by rushing for 88 yards on only 11 carries.

The Steelers' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. The Titans' QB won't forget Alex Highsmith anytime soon given Highsmith sacked him twice.

Green Bay's victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for Pittsburgh, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with the Steelers going off as just a 3-point favorite. Bettors picking the Packers against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 39 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh and Green Bay both have 1 win in their last 2 games.