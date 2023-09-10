Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: San Francisco 0-0, Pittsburgh 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $191.00

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

A big factor in this game might be interceptions, as these two were the best in the league in that department last year. The 49ers were first overall interceptions last year, finishing the 2022-2023 season with 20. The Steelers tied their effort: they were also ranked first and finished the season with 20.

Looking back to last season, San Francisco had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 13-4 record. Similarly, the Steelers assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 9-8.

Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with the 49ers going off as just a 2 point favorite. They finished last season with a 13-7 record against the spread.

San Francisco ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 12-3 when favored last season. 49ers fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,600.21. Sadly, the Steelers will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 5-6 as such last year.

Odds

San Francisco is a slight 2-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh and San Francisco both have 1 win in their last 2 games.