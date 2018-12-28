Watch Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals football game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 8-6-1; Cincinnati 6-9

What to Know

On Sunday Pittsburgh will take on Cincinnati at 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh will be hoping to build upon the 28-21 win they picked up against Cincinnati the last time they played.

Pittsburgh's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell just short of New Orleans by a score of 28-31. Antonio Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 14 passes for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati were out to avenge their 20-35 defeat to Cleveland from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Cincinnati fell to Cleveland 18-26. Cincinnati were down by 0-23 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Pittsburgh are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
  • Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Steelers are a big 14.5 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Pittsburgh are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 8-6-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 45.5

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 7 out of their last 8 games against Cincinnati.

  • 2018 - Cincinnati Bengals 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 28
  • 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 23
  • 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 14
  • 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 24
  • 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 24 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 16
  • 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 18
  • 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 33
  • 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 16
