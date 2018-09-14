Watch Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Steelers vs. Chiefs football game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Last season records: Pittsburgh 13-4; Kansas City 10-7

What to Know

On Sunday Pittsburgh take on Kansas City at 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh will be hoping to build upon the 19-13 win they picked up against Kansas City the last time they played.

Pittsburgh is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4 point margin of victory. That's hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Steelers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Chiefs.

Last season, Pittsburgh was 7-10-0 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they were 10-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Kansas City.

  • 2017 - Kansas City Chiefs 13 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 19
  • 2016 - Kansas City Chiefs 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 18
  • 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 43 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 14
  • 2015 - Kansas City Chiefs 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 13
