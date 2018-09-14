Watch Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Steelers vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)
Last season records: Pittsburgh 13-4; Kansas City 10-7
What to Know
On Sunday Pittsburgh take on Kansas City at 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh will be hoping to build upon the 19-13 win they picked up against Kansas City the last time they played.
Pittsburgh is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4 point margin of victory. That's hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Steelers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Chiefs.
Last season, Pittsburgh was 7-10-0 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they were 10-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Pittsburgh has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Kansas City.
- 2017 - Kansas City Chiefs 13 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 19
- 2016 - Kansas City Chiefs 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 18
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 43 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 14
- 2015 - Kansas City Chiefs 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 13
