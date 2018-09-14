Watch Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Last season records: Pittsburgh 13-4; Kansas City 10-7

What to Know

On Sunday Pittsburgh take on Kansas City at 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh will be hoping to build upon the 19-13 win they picked up against Kansas City the last time they played.

Pittsburgh is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4 point margin of victory. That's hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Steelers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Chiefs.

Last season, Pittsburgh was 7-10-0 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they were 10-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Kansas City.