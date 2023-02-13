When Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles reached halftime, it was time for the players to step aside and superstar performer Rihanna to take the stage. Rihanna's highly anticipated performance included floating stages and a group of dancers.
Rihanna arrived in a red outfit, changing into a dramatic coat towards the end of the performance. She performed in front of a lit up crowd and came down on a floating stage, while her dancers did the same. She moved to different stages throughout the performance. The show also included fireworks at multiple points.
Unreal. @Rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/ffPJk08ygg— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
In the past, many Super Bowl halftime headliners have brought out special guests, but this time it was a one-woman show, with Rihanna performing the entire show. Except -- apparently there was a special guest.
Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms Following Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/M51EE1JLlH— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2023
So no one knew she was pregnant, but the set list had plenty of people trying to make predictions. For anyone who guessed she would start with "Bitch Better Have My Money" and end with "Diamond," congratulations you are the winner!
Here is a look at the set list:
- Bitch Better Have My Money
- Where Have You Been
- Only Girl (In The World)
- We Found Love
- Rude Boy
- Work
- Wild Thoughts
- Pour It Up
- All of the Lights
- Run This Town
- Umbrella
- Diamond
In keeping with her other endeavors, Rihanna fixed her makeup, seeming like a reference to her makeup line Fenty Beauty.
Twitter had some issues, but that didn't stop the Internet from having a lot to say about the show. Here are some of the best reactions: Rih-Rih is officially BACK.
SHE’S BAAAACK 👑 @Rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/rH2G9r2RSc— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's boyfriend and the father of their child, seemed to enjoy the halftime show.
ASAP Rocky is everyone watching @Rihanna 🥺 #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/pG6DWRL7ch— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
Shakira, who was a Super Bowl halftime show performer in 2020, wished Rihanna well before the performance.
Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih! 🥰 @rihanna #SBLVII #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/RjJnVggj7y— Shakira (@shakira) February 12, 2023
Katy Perry, who performed at halftime in 2015, also wished Rihanna well.
sending you all the love. you got this @rihanna ♥️🏈 #SuperBowlLVII— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 13, 2023
Is it the Super Bowl or the Rihanna Halftime Show?
60k fans waiting to watch Rihanna pretending they came to watch the eagles and chiefs #SuperBowl— Dec (@DecMassey_) February 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/td3F040WgJ
Some fans compared it to Lady Gaga's halftime show, noting they both started off the ground.
rihanna and gaga said we don’t even need to be on the ground to slay pic.twitter.com/U2SO8jQX11— asif 〄 (@chromaticgaga) February 13, 2023
With the halftime show come and gone, now it is time to get back to the action. Barring any overtime, a Super Bowl champion will be crowned in the next 30 minutes of play. Going into the third quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles are up 24-14 over the Kansas City Chiefs.