Another week, another ridiculous highlight from Puka Nacua. Early in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the star wideout pulled off his best David Tyree impression. However, instead of reeling in a catch off his own helmet, Nacua brought in the reception while pinning the ball onto the helmet of Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward.

The catch came during Los Angeles' second possession of the Thursday night tilt. Matthew Stafford looked Nacua's way on a first-and-10 snap from their own 34-yard line, and the wideout pulled the latest eye-popping highlight out of his hat (or out of Ward's helmet).

The second-year receiver comes into this Week 15 matchup with 708 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 54 receptions while appearing in just eight regular-season games. While a PCL sprain limited his availability at times this season, when Nacua has been on the field, he's picked up right where he left off from his historic rookie season.

In last week's win over the Buffalo Bills, Nacua had an earth-shattering performance, catching 12 of his 14 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown while also adding 16 yards rushing to go along with a touchdown on the ground. That made him the first player in the Rams history to have at least 150 receiving yards to go along with a rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game. And this latest helmet catch is just the latest in what is a remarkable résumé for the 23-year-old.