Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty made an instant impact at the NFL level. Jeanty rushed for his first-career touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots., his NFL debut.

With 9:39 remaining in the third quarter, Jeanty took a handoff from quarterback Geno Smith, and bounced off would-be tacklers into the end zone from the 3-yard line.

In order to set up Jeanty's touchdown, Smith found veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on completions of 23 and 19 yards respectively on the five-play, 71-yard drive. Jeanty registered two carries on that drive.

Up to that point, Jeanty struggled at times to find running room against the Patriots defense. The talented running back has 30 yards on nine carries leading up tot he touchdown.

The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and immediately listed him atop the team's depth chart throughout the offseason. He was coming off a stellar 2024 season at Boise State in which he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.