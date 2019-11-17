Watch Raiders vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Raiders vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Oakland (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Oakland 5-4; Cincinnati 0-8
What to Know
The Oakland Raiders are favored to win for the first time this season. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. Oakland has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Raiders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, sneaking past 26-24. Oakland's RB Josh Jacobs filled up the stat sheet. He rushed for 71 yards and one TD on 16 carries. Oakland's win came on an 18-yard rush from Jacobs with only 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 49-13, which was the final score in Cincinnati's tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. QB Ryan Finley wasn't much of a difference maker for Cincinnati; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.57 yards per passing attempt.
Oakland's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 0-8. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Oakland is stumbling into the game with the second most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 24 on the season. Cincinnati has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game, with 429.4 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $139.99
Odds
The Raiders are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Raiders, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Cincinnati have won both of the games they've played against Oakland in the last five years.
- Dec 16, 2018 - Cincinnati 30 vs. Oakland 16
- Sep 13, 2015 - Cincinnati 33 vs. Oakland 13
