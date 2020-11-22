Who's Playing
Kansas City @ Las Vegas
Current Records: Kansas City 8-1; Las Vegas 6-3
What to Know
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Kansas City skips in on four wins and Las Vegas on three.
Two weeks ago, Kansas City narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Carolina Panthers 33-31. It was another big night for Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for four TDs and 372 yards on 45 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 165.40.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas made easy work of the Denver Broncos last week and carried off a 37-12 victory. That 25-point margin sets a new team best for the Raiders on the season. Their RB Josh Jacobs looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 21 carries.
Las Vegas' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Their wins bumped Kansas City to 8-1 and Las Vegas to 6-3. Kansas City has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.78 points per game. We'll see if Las Vegas can find some way to disarm them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada
- TV: NBC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $425.00
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas City have won nine out of their last 11 games against Las Vegas.
- Oct 11, 2020 - Las Vegas 40 vs. Kansas City 32
- Dec 01, 2019 - Kansas City 40 vs. Las Vegas 9
- Sep 15, 2019 - Kansas City 28 vs. Las Vegas 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Kansas City 35 vs. Las Vegas 3
- Dec 02, 2018 - Kansas City 40 vs. Las Vegas 33
- Dec 10, 2017 - Kansas City 26 vs. Las Vegas 15
- Oct 19, 2017 - Las Vegas 31 vs. Kansas City 30
- Dec 08, 2016 - Kansas City 21 vs. Las Vegas 13
- Oct 16, 2016 - Kansas City 26 vs. Las Vegas 10
- Jan 03, 2016 - Kansas City 23 vs. Las Vegas 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Kansas City 34 vs. Las Vegas 20