WATCH: Rams, Jaguars combine for 178 yards and two touchdowns in first 25 seconds

Just as we all expected, the craziest game of Week 6 of the 2017 season is already Rams-Jaguars. The first quarter wasn't even half a minute old before both teams had scored preposterously long touchdowns.

On the opening kickoff, the Rams' Pharoh Cooper broke multiple tackles and then sped up along the sideline, zooming away from Jaguars special-teamers on his way to a 103-yard touchdown.

Taking the opening kickoff back for a touchdown is crazy enough and doing it while actually breaking a tackle in the process is even crazier, but of course, the Jaguars had a response. After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Leonard Fournette broke through the first line of defense, turned on the afterburners, and blew away any chance he had of being caught from behind.

By the time he stopped running, he had a 75-yard touchdown of his own.

The final tally after this sequence: 178 yards, 25 seconds, 14 points, two plays (or three, if you count the touchback). It's hard to imagine a crazier start to a football game.