WATCH: Rams star Jared Goff dupes a junior college team into thinking he was their new QB

It seems Jared Goff was made for Hollywood. He's tall, handsome, and athletic. He's got clout in Los Angeles. And, as we know now, he's a pretty good actor.

The 23-year-old Rams quarterback has apparently been spending his offseason working out with a junior college football team, but not as Jared Goff. No, instead, Goff went undercover and transformed into Dreaj Foge -- a former Division I quarterback who is a new arrival to the Ventura College football team in Southern California.

With the help of Red Bull, who helped orchestrate the prank, Goff got himself some long, flowing locks, as well as some fake tattoos and a facial mole that you could parachute onto.

He still looked a bit like Jared Goff, especially when he was chucking bombs down the field during practice, but apparently the disguise was enough to trick Ventura players into buying it. The reveal that came at the end of practice made it all worth it.

Cameras, which were there under the guise of filming a documentary, captured the whole process and it's worth a watch.

The reaction of those players once they realized they were in the presence of an NFL quarterback was pretty damn cool. Goff seemed to have fun with it all and, most importantly, he didn't blow his cover while delivering some pretty funny lines throughout the whole thing.

Ventura is a powerhouse junior college program and has a highly competitive roster filled with players looking to score scholarships from major college programs. The quarterbacks weren't thrilled when Goff showed up and threatened their reps, though in the end they were able to breathe easy.

That being said, I'm not sure that one quarterback will ever recover from the devastation he felt when Goff asked him if he was the punter.