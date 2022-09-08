Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Los Angeles

Last Season Records: Los Angeles 12-5; Buffalo 11-6

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. Buffalo is coming off of an 11-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs 42-36. Likewise, Los Angeles was 12-5 last year and, of course, capped off the postseason with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bills were the best in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2021 season giving up only 12. But Los Angeles ranked second in the NFL in passing touchdowns, closing the season with 41 overall. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Odds

The Bills are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won both of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last eight years.