Watch Rams vs. Saints: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

L.A. Rams (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: L.A. Rams 1-0-0; New Orleans 1-0-0

Last Season Records: L.A. Rams 13-3-0; New Orleans 13-3-0;

What to Know

New Orleans will take on the Rams on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Orleans winning the first 45-35 at home on the road and the Rams taking the second 26-23.

The Saints took care of business in their home opener. They skirted past Houston 30-28. No one put up better numbers for New Orleans than RB Alvin Kamara, who really brought his A game. He picked up 97 yards on the ground on 13 carries and caught 7 passes for 72 yards.

The Rams had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Carolina last week, sneaking past 30-27. Having forecasted a close win for the Rams, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Saints were the best in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 26. The Rams displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked second in the NFL in overall touchdowns, closing the year with 55 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.60

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2 point favorite against the Saints.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3 point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

L.A. Rams and New Orleans both have two wins in their last four games.