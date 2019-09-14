Watch Rams vs. Saints: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Rams vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
L.A. Rams (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: L.A. Rams 1-0-0; New Orleans 1-0-0
Last Season Records: L.A. Rams 13-3-0; New Orleans 13-3-0;
What to Know
New Orleans will take on the Rams on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Orleans winning the first 45-35 at home on the road and the Rams taking the second 26-23.
The Saints took care of business in their home opener. They skirted past Houston 30-28. No one put up better numbers for New Orleans than RB Alvin Kamara, who really brought his A game. He picked up 97 yards on the ground on 13 carries and caught 7 passes for 72 yards.
The Rams had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Carolina last week, sneaking past 30-27. Having forecasted a close win for the Rams, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Saints were the best in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 26. The Rams displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked second in the NFL in overall touchdowns, closing the year with 55 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.60
Odds
The Rams are a slight 2 point favorite against the Saints.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3 point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
L.A. Rams and New Orleans both have two wins in their last four games.
- Jan 20, 2019 - New Orleans 23 vs. L.A. Rams 26
- Nov 04, 2018 - New Orleans 45 vs. L.A. Rams 35
- Nov 26, 2017 - L.A. Rams 26 vs. New Orleans 20
- Nov 27, 2016 - New Orleans 49 vs. L.A. Rams 21
