Watch Rams vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 7-5; Seattle 10-2
What to Know
An NFC West battle is on tap between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Seattle is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week, winning 37-30.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 350 more yards than your opponent like Los Angeles did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Arizona Cardinals 34-7. Los Angeles QB Jared Goff was slinging it as he passed for 424 yards and two TDs on 43 attempts. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 120.70.
Their wins bumped the Seahawks to 10-2 and the Rams to 7-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle enters the game with 26 passing touchdowns, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Los Angeles is stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 13 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.75
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Seahawks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Seattle.
- Oct 03, 2019 - Seattle 30 vs. Los Angeles 29
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 36 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Seattle 31
- Dec 17, 2017 - Los Angeles 42 vs. Seattle 7
- Oct 08, 2017 - Seattle 16 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Dec 15, 2016 - Seattle 24 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 9 vs. Seattle 3
- Dec 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 17
- Sep 13, 2015 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Seattle 31
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Giants vs. Eagles odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Eagles vs. Giants game 10,000 times.
-
Report: NFL won't reseed future playoffs
There are things the NFL wants to change, but the playoff seeding isn't one of them
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Jared Goff and the Rams.
-
Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, picks and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
-
Saints vs. 49ers top expert picks, odds
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.
-
NFL DFS: Optimal DK lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Ravens at Bills: Live updates
Lamar Jackson brings the Ravens to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills
-
49ers at Saints: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the 49ers and Saints battle in a matchup critical for NFC...
-
Buccaneers vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Buccaneers vs. Colts football game