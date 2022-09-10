After being one of the most injury-ravaged teams in the NFL last season, the Baltimore Ravens have found that the injury bug that plagued them all of 2021 has carried over into 2022. In the preseason, the Ravens lost their mascot Poe for the year after the person who plays him suffered a knee injury during a performance at halftime against the Washington Commanders in their Week 3 preseason matchup.

With Poe sidelined for the entire season, the team indicated that they would see if they could try and find a replacement for 2022. And in doing just that, the team produced a video for social media of Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz evaluating prospects at a tryout.

Among the area mascots that were called in for the tryout included The Oriole Bird of the Baltimore Orioles, Iggy the Greyhound of Loyola University Maryland, Testudo of the University of Maryland, Benny the Bear of Morgan State University, and Bill the Goat of the U.S. Navy among others.

Ultimately, Hortiz signaled that the Ravens may not settle on a single replacement for Poe, indicating that they could end up rotating mascots throughout the season.

Elsewhere on the Ravens injury front, the team announced Saturday that left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been downgraded to out for their Week 1 opener against the New York Jets as he continues to recover from a devastating ankle injury suffered in November of 2020. Running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters remain listed as questionable to play.