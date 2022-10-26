Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Pepe Williams have proven even professional football players aren't completely fearless. The rookies were recently featured in a hilarious video showing their experience at Bennett's Curse Haunted House in Dundalk, Maryland.

The defensive backs' confident attitudes before entering the house quickly changed as monsters jumped out at them from every direction.

"Pepe said he is not going to jump, but we'll see in a little bit," Hamilton said in their intro clip.

Williams said he wasn't scared, but Hamilton pointed out that his teammate was making him walk in front of him. They both put on special chromadepth glasses that help to pull colors from 2D images to transform them into 3D. Early on in the adventure, Williams expressed his desire to take them off.

"These glasses popping everything, bro" Williams said.

Hamilton put his arms around Williams while trying to protect himself -- perhaps trying to use him as a shield -- and at the same time encouraged his teammate to keep going to get the nightmare over with.

There were plenty of jump scares, and at one point Williams almost took a swing at a green monster with three eyes. He regretted that decision immediately and walked backward, once again needing Hamilton's encouragement to move forward so they could get out of there.

Neither of them took off their glasses, but Hamilton did try closing his eyes. Hamilton admitted he was sweating, even though he tried to be brave and said he could take on one of the monsters -- he soon changed his mind. The closed-eyes strategy didn't work because the sounds still made him jump.

In a later part of the experience, one that didn't require glasses, both players said they were prepared because they had "watched film" of the haunted house. Unfortunately for the brave souls, their film study didn't work as well as they wanted.

"That wasn't on the cut-up," Hamilton quipped after yet another jump scare.

At the conclusion of their experience and back in broad daylight, both players took a few minutes to reflect on what had just happened. Hamilton was sitting on the ground and said, "It was good, but it was bad." Meanwhile, Williams joked he didn't think he would see the sun again.

On the bright side, perhaps the rookies will enter Thursday night's game against Tampa Bay with a new perspective, because Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are nowhere near as scary as zombies or ghosts.