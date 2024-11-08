Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is widely considered the favorite to win 2024 NFL MVP for his dual-threat production. The star signal-caller reminded everyone on Thursday that he's also just plain ridiculous to watch, skating past at least five Cincinnati Bengals defenders on an improbable third-quarter scramble that set up Derrick Henry's 11th rushing touchdown of the season.

Facing second-and-9 inside the Bengals' 20-yard line while trailing 21-7, Jackson initially faced pressure from all angles, driven backward by the incoming tandem of B.J. Hill and Trey Hendrickson, two of Cincinnati's most accomplished defenders. Flushed to his right, Jackson proceeded to slip past both players, keeping his balance right next to the sidelines, then juked Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt as he danced along the sidelines again, bringing the ball all the way to the 1-yard line.

In total, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Jackson traveled just over 58 total yards to gain 10 and move the chains for a Ravens first down. He didn't cross the line of scrimmage until 10.1 seconds after the snap, and overcame just a 4% probability of picking up the first down.