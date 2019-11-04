WATCH: Ravens' Matthew Judon has 'Body built by Taco Bell' introduction on 'Sunday Night Football'
The latest nominee for the 'SNF' introduction Hall of Fame
For more than a decade, the player introductions on "Sunday Night Football" have been part of each NFL week, and fans have had the opportunity to learn or remember where the league's stars came from.
Normally, players will shout out their colleges or universities, and it's not uncommon to hear a hometown, high school or elementary school, sometimes they even give cred to their preschool.
But, perhaps the most enjoyable of all for the fans is when players go completely off-book and have some fun with the facetime on TV. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon did just that for the team's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots with an intro that could be in a Key and Peele skit. Take a look:
"Matthew Judon. Body built by Taco Bell."
Outstanding.
For research purposes only, exactly how many "Doritos Locos Tacos" does one need to eat in order to obtain a body strong enough to be in the NFL?
The Ravens went on to hand Tom Brady, body built by avocado ice cream, and the Patriots their first loss of the season and put on a show in the 37-20 home victory. Judon, a clear taco enthusiast, hopefully celebrated with some well deserved Taco Bell.
Now we just want to know what his typical order there is.
Clearly the 6-foot-3, 261-pound Judon is a fan of the fast food giant, but what you might not know -- unless you're a Ravens or chalupa die-hard -- is that this isn't the first time the fourth-year player out of Grand Valley State has shouted out his favorite restaurant since arriving in the NFL.
Go ahead and skip to the 28-second mark to see what Judon told the Ravens' social media team what he would like to spend some of his first NFL check on back in 2016:
Cheers Matthew, we'll be looking out for your next trick on the Ravens' next scheduled appearance on prime-time television, which is Nov. 25 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
MNF prediction: Jones vs. Dak part 1
Daniel Jones takes on Dak Prescott for the first time, but certainly not the last
-
Miami's Walton suspended four games
Miami is going to miss their running back for a month
-
Eagles' Jackson expected to have surgery
Jackson's injury will reportedly require surgery
-
Cowboys vs. Giants expert picks, odds
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
-
Brissett reportedly has MCL sprain
Brissett sustained the injury during the first half of the Colts' Week 9 loss to the Steelers
-
Sunday Pile: Raiders continue to impress
Breaking down some of the biggest storylines from the week that was in the NFL
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...
-
Lions at Raiders: Jacobs builds ROY case
The Raiders' goal-line stand sent the Lions home with a loss