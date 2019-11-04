WATCH: Ravens' Matthew Judon has 'Body built by Taco Bell' introduction on 'Sunday Night Football'

For more than a decade, the player introductions on "Sunday Night Football" have been part of each NFL week, and fans have had the opportunity to learn or remember where the league's stars came from.

Normally, players will shout out their colleges or universities, and it's not uncommon to hear a hometown, high school or elementary school, sometimes they even give cred to their preschool.

But, perhaps the most enjoyable of all for the fans is when players go completely off-book and have some fun with the facetime on TV. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon did just that for the team's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots with an intro that could be in a Key and Peele skit. Take a look:

"Matthew Judon. Body built by Taco Bell."

Outstanding.

For research purposes only, exactly how many "Doritos Locos Tacos" does one need to eat in order to obtain a body strong enough to be in the NFL?

The Ravens went on to hand Tom Brady, body built by avocado ice cream, and the Patriots their first loss of the season and put on a show in the 37-20 home victory. Judon, a clear taco enthusiast, hopefully celebrated with some well deserved Taco Bell.

Now we just want to know what his typical order there is.

Clearly the 6-foot-3, 261-pound Judon is a fan of the fast food giant, but what you might not know -- unless you're a Ravens or chalupa die-hard -- is that this isn't the first time the fourth-year player out of Grand Valley State has shouted out his favorite restaurant since arriving in the NFL.

Go ahead and skip to the 28-second mark to see what Judon told the Ravens' social media team what he would like to spend some of his first NFL check on back in 2016:

Meet The Rookies: Matt Judon What did Matt Judon want to do with his first paycheck? Buy some Taco Bell. "It's like a luxury food." Posted by Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, May 21, 2016

Cheers Matthew, we'll be looking out for your next trick on the Ravens' next scheduled appearance on prime-time television, which is Nov. 25 against the Los Angeles Rams.