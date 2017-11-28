WATCH: Ravens punter proves he's an elite quarterback on fake punt vs. Texans
Sam Koch lofted one down the sideline and wound up with a first down
Is Joe Flacco elite? Who cares! Ravens punter Sam Koch proved Monday night that he's got what it takes to be a top quarterback in the National Football League.
Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, Ravens coach John Harbaugh dialed up the ol' fake punt play, asking Koch to toss one down the sideline to Chris Moore. The result was not pretty, but it was good enough for a first down.
That's actually not a great throw and Koch was bailed out by a great catch from Moore, thanks mostly to the fact that the defensive back was not expecting a fake and thus had his back to the play. But it's all about results.
Sam Koch is an elite QB. Or at least, he's better than whatever Flacco has been this season. (Flacco is at 5.4 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns and 11 picks entering this game.)
Not only was the fake successful, it led to a touchdown. Javorius Allen scored on a 10-yard run later in the drive.
The Ravens will take the points any way they can get them. Keep up with all the action from the Monday Night game in our Texans-Ravens GameTracker.
