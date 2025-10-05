While they weren't able give the Texans much of a fight, the Ravens did show some push back after taking exception to Jaylin Noel's touchdown celebration during the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 5 matchup.

Noel, after catching a four-yard touchdown pass that extended Houston's lead to 41-10, celebrated by mimicking Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis' patented squirrel dance. It was Noel's first career touchdown, so his intention was to keep the ball. But his celebration drew the ire of Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander, who tried to take the ball out of Noel's grasp before shoving Houston's receiver.

Noel's score and subsequent dance was salt on the wounds, as Houston was in the middle of a savage beatdown over a team that has seldom experienced such defeats. Prior to Sunday, Baltimore has suffered only five losses of at least 30 points in its 30-year-history.

The Ravens ended Sunday with a very surprising 1-3 record. Injuries have played a vital role in Baltimore's struggles so far, including one to starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was inactive during Sunday's game.

While they are clearly down, Alexander showed that the Ravens still have pride, which is currently one of the only things this proud franchise has going for it.