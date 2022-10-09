Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Baltimore

Current Records: Cincinnati 2-2; Baltimore 2-2

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals won both of their matches against the Baltimore Ravens last season (41-17 and 41-21) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Bengals and Baltimore will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Cincinnati should still be riding high after a victory, while Baltimore will be looking to right the ship.

Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Dolphins last Thursday, winning 27-15. Cincinnati relied on the efforts of WR Tee Higgins, who caught seven passes for one TD and 124 yards, and QB Joe Burrow, who passed for two TDs and 287 yards on 31 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Higgins has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, the Ravens were close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills. A silver lining for Baltimore was the play of RB J.K. Dobbins, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Bengals are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Cincinnati's victory brought them up to 2-2 while Baltimore's defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. Less enviably, Baltimore is stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 328 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a 3-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore and Cincinnati both have seven wins in their last 14 games.