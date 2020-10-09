Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Baltimore

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-2-1; Baltimore 3-1

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens won both of their matches against the Cincinnati Bengals last season (23-17 and 49-13) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Baltimore and Cincinnati will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Baltimore picked up a 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team this past Sunday. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson earned his paycheck as he passed for two TDs and 193 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Jackson's 50-yard touchdown rush down the right side of the field in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, winning 33-25. Cincinnati's RB Joe Mixon was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 151 yards on 25 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. This was the first time Mixon has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Mixon's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 15 points for the Bengals. K Randy Bullock delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Their wins bumped the Ravens to 3-1 and Cincinnati to 1-2-1. Baltimore has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.50 points per game. We'll see if Cincinnati can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 13-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore and Cincinnati both have five wins in their last ten games.