Watch Ravens vs. Bengals: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Baltimore (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Baltimore 3-2-0; Cincinnati 0-5-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Cincinnati will have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Get ready for an AFC North battle as Cincinnati and Baltimore will face off at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bengals winning the first 34-23 at home and Baltimore taking the second 24-21.

It was close but no cigar for Cincinnati as they fell 26-23 to Arizona last week. Tyler Boyd and Andy Dalton were two go-getters for Cincinnati despite the loss. The former caught ten passes for 123 yards and one touchdown, while the latter passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns. QB Andy Dalton ended the contest strong with a streak of seven complete passes.

Meanwhile, after losing to Pittsburgh the last time they met, Baltimore decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Ravens narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Pittsburgh 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.

Baltimore's win lifted them to 3-2 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 0-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens come into the game boasting the most overall touchdowns in the league at 19. Less enviably, the Bengals are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 61.20 on average. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bengals.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Cincinnati have won five out of their last eight games against Baltimore.