Watch Ravens vs. Bengals: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 3-2-0; Cincinnati 0-5-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Cincinnati will have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Get ready for an AFC North battle as Cincinnati and Baltimore will face off at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bengals winning the first 34-23 at home and Baltimore taking the second 24-21.
It was close but no cigar for Cincinnati as they fell 26-23 to Arizona last week. Tyler Boyd and Andy Dalton were two go-getters for Cincinnati despite the loss. The former caught ten passes for 123 yards and one touchdown, while the latter passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns. QB Andy Dalton ended the contest strong with a streak of seven complete passes.
Meanwhile, after losing to Pittsburgh the last time they met, Baltimore decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Ravens narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Pittsburgh 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.
Baltimore's win lifted them to 3-2 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 0-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens come into the game boasting the most overall touchdowns in the league at 19. Less enviably, the Bengals are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 61.20 on average. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ravens are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Cincinnati have won five out of their last eight games against Baltimore.
- Nov 18, 2018 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Sep 13, 2018 - Cincinnati 34 vs. Baltimore 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Baltimore 27
- Sep 10, 2017 - Baltimore 20 vs. Cincinnati 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Baltimore 10
- Nov 27, 2016 - Baltimore 19 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Cincinnati 24 vs. Baltimore 16
- Sep 27, 2015 - Cincinnati 28 vs. Baltimore 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
How to watch Giants vs. Patriots
Everything you need to know about Giants-Patriots in Week 6
-
Jags owner hints Ramsey could play
The Jalen Ramsey drama is still going in Jacksonville
-
Jets' Herndon out, Mosley 'doubtful'
Although they'll get their franchise QB back, the Jets will still take the field without at...
-
NFL bans Ravens' dropkick on kickoff
The NFL was not a fan of the way the Ravens kicked the ball off earlier this year
-
Elliott not concerned with fewer touches
The two-time NFL rushing champ isn't worried about his individual numbers, and for good reason
-
Patriots vs. Giants odds, best TNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Giants vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
-
49ers vs. Browns takeaways
San Francisco runs wild against a Cleveland team that struggled in all facets in prime time
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too