Watch Ravens vs. Cardinals: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ravens vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 1-0-0; Arizona 0-0-1
Last Season Records: Baltimore 10-6-0; Arizona 3-13-0;
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arizona will have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They will take on Baltimore on the road at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. With a combined 1,064 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
Last Sunday, the Cardinals met with Detroit, and neither club could gain the upper hand. Neither Arizona nor Detroit could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a tie.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 444 more yards than your opponent like Baltimore did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled Miami 59-10. Since Baltimore won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Miami's future revenge.
Arizona will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals ranked worst with respect to yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 241.6 on average. But the Ravens were the best in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 292.9 on average. So, the Arizona squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.98
Odds
The Ravens are a big 13 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 13.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 26, 2015 - Arizona 26 vs. Baltimore 18
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Lamar Jackson: 22.65 points
- Mark Ingram: 10.2 points
- David Johnson: 9.81 points
Weather
The current forecast: warm, with a temperature of 81 degrees.
Watch This Game Live
