Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Baltimore

Current Records: Kansas City 2-0; Baltimore 2-0

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at home. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

A well-balanced attack led the Ravens over the Houston Texans every single quarter on their way to victory this past Sunday. Baltimore strolled past Houston with points to spare, taking the contest 33-16. Baltimore relied on the efforts of RB Mark Ingram, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for one TD and 204 yards on 24 attempts in addition to picking up 54 yards on the ground. Ingram's performance made up for a slower game against the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago.

Special teams collected 15 points for Baltimore. Kicker K Justin Tucker delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kansas City ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 302 yards on 47 attempts in addition to picking up 54 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mahomes' 54-yard TD bomb to WR Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite against the Chiefs, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Kansas City have won all of the games they've played against Baltimore in the last six years.