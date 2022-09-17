Who's Playing

Miami @ Baltimore

Current Records: Miami 1-0; Baltimore 1-0

Last Season Records: Baltimore 8-9; Miami 9-8

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Ravens and the New York Jets this past Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Baltimore wrapped it up with a 24-9 victory on the road. Baltimore relied on the efforts of WR Devin Duvernay, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for three TDs and 213 yards on 30 attempts. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 142.60.

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the New England Patriots this past Sunday, winning 20-7. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but WR Jaylen Waddle led the way with one touchdown. QB Tua Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 148.40.

Baltimore came up short against the Dolphins when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 22-10. Maybe the Ravens will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baltimore have won three out of their last five games against Miami.