New York @ Baltimore

Current Records: New York 5-9; Baltimore 9-5

What to Know

The New York Giants have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore should still be riding high after a big win, while the Giants will be looking to right the ship.

New York suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Cleveland Browns. New York fell to Cleveland 20-6.

Meanwhile, Baltimore took their contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week by a conclusive 40-14 score. With the Ravens ahead 26 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already. Their QB Lamar Jackson did his thing and passed for three TDs and 243 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 35 yards.

Baltimore's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Jacksonville's offensive line to sack QB Gardner Minshew five times for a total loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DE Yannick Ngakoue and his two sacks. Ngakoue now has three sacks through 14 games.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

New York is now 5-9 while Baltimore sits at a mirror-image 9-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Giants are second worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 21 on the season. To make matters even worse for New York, Baltimore ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 172.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $64.80

Odds

The Ravens are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 16, 2016 - New York 27 vs. Baltimore 23

