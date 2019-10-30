Watch Ravens vs. Patriots: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Ravens vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. New England (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 5-2; New England 8-0
What to Know
Baltimore will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on New England at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium after a week off. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Baltimore skips in on three wins and New England on eight.
It was all tied up at the half for the Ravens and Seattle two weeks ago, but the Ravens stepped up in the second half. Baltimore walked away with a 30-16 victory. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson did work as he rushed for 116 yards and one TD on 14 carries.
Last week, New England had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-13 win over Cleveland. New England's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Julian Edelman, who caught eight passes for 78 yards and two TDs, and QB Tom Brady, who passed for 259 yards and two TDs on 36 attempts. Brady's longest connection was to RB James White for 59 yards in the third quarter. White ended up with 75 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
New England's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Baker Mayfield and got past Cleveland's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 20 yards. Leading the way was DT Adam Butler and his two sacks.
Their wins bumped Baltimore to 5-2 and New England to 8-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ravens come into the game boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 204.1. The Patriots have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 25 overall touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite against the Ravens.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 12, 2016 - New England 30 vs. Baltimore 23
