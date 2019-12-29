Watch Ravens vs. Steelers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Baltimore
Current Records: Pittsburgh 8-7; Baltimore 13-2
What to Know
The Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in an AFC North matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is coming into the game hot, having won 11 in a row.
Baltimore ran circles around the Cleveland Browns last week, and the extra yardage (481 yards vs. 241 yards) paid off. The stars were brightly shining for the Ravens in a 31-15 win over Cleveland. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson did work as he passed for three TDs and 238 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 103 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 120.10.
Meanwhile, it looks like Pittsburgh must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the New York Jets 16-10. The matchup was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Pittsburgh was outplayed the rest of the way.
The Ravens are now 13-2 while the Steelers sit at 8-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Ravens come into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 20. But the Steelers rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. We'll see if their defense can keep the Ravens' running backs out of the end zone.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.00
Odds
The Steelers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ravens as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 37
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baltimore have won five out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.
- Oct 06, 2019 - Baltimore 26 vs. Pittsburgh 23
- Nov 04, 2018 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Baltimore 16
- Sep 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Dec 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 39 vs. Baltimore 38
- Oct 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Baltimore 9
- Dec 25, 2016 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Baltimore 27
- Nov 06, 2016 - Baltimore 21 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Dec 27, 2015 - Baltimore 20 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 01, 2015 - Baltimore 23 vs. Pittsburgh 20
Watch This Game Live
-
