Watch Ravens vs. Steelers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Baltimore

Current Records: Pittsburgh 8-7; Baltimore 13-2

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in an AFC North matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is coming into the game hot, having won 11 in a row.

Baltimore ran circles around the Cleveland Browns last week, and the extra yardage (481 yards vs. 241 yards) paid off. The stars were brightly shining for the Ravens in a 31-15 win over Cleveland. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson did work as he passed for three TDs and 238 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 103 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 120.10.

Meanwhile, it looks like Pittsburgh must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the New York Jets 16-10. The matchup was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Pittsburgh was outplayed the rest of the way.

The Ravens are now 13-2 while the Steelers sit at 8-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Ravens come into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 20. But the Steelers rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. We'll see if their defense can keep the Ravens' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Steelers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ravens as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 37

Series History

Baltimore have won five out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.