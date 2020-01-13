Watch Ravens vs. Titans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Baltimore

Regular Season Records: Tennessee 9-7; Baltimore 14-2

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will battle the Tennessee Titans for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are currently enjoying a 12-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Baltimore wrapped up 2019 with a 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore's only touchdown came from RB Justice Hill.

Special teams collected 14 points for Baltimore. Kicker K Justin Tucker delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Tennessee and the New England Patriots couldn't both get into the second round of the playoffs, and it was Tennessee who made the cut. Tennessee took their contest against New England last week 20-13. RB Derrick Henry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for one TD and 182 yards on 34 carries.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens enter the matchup with 58 overall touchdowns, which is the best in the league. The Titans have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 21 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

Odds

The Ravens are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Baltimore and Tennessee both have one win in their last two games.