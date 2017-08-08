WATCH: Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. goes one-on-one with Josh Norman

After nearly being forced to drive a Philadelphia Eagles-themed car at Pocono this season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is finally getting a chance to spend time with his favorite team, the Washington Redskins.

Junior spent his Tuesday afternoon at Richmond International Raceway, promoting the upcoming September race that could have a meaningful impact on his championship aspirations. NASCAR's most popular driver even got to spend time on the football field, going out for passes from Kirk Cousins against none other than cornerback Josh Norman.

Before hitting the turf, Earnhardt took Redskins players, including Norman, Cousins, Will Compton and Ryan Kerrigan, for a spin around the track.

Earnhardt, for his part, felt like a kid meeting his football heroes.

As a diehard fan, this was a dream come true experience. Thanks for the hospitality of the staff, players, and fans!! #HTTR https://t.co/eFpn6Se0JO — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 8, 2017

The Redskins of course have strong ties to NASCAR, with former coach Joe Gibbs owning his own successful team. While Junior is not a part of Joe Gibbs Racing, notable drivers on the team include Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Matt Kenseth.

All the action comes on the Aug. 8, which on the calendar reads 8/8. Junior has driven both the No. 8 and No. 88 cars in his NASCAR career. Earlier Tuesday, Richmond mayor Levar Stoney proclaimed the date as "Dale Earnhardt Jr. Day."