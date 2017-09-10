WATCH: Redskins fans appear to brawl with each other during home loss to Eagles

Redskins fans don't have much to root for, but apparently they have something to fight about

While the rest of the country celebrated the return of NFL football Sunday, the Washington Redskins provided a blunt reminder to their fanbase that being a fan of the Redskins is not actually enjoyable. On Sunday, the Redskins got thumped by the Eagles at home, losing 30-17. Kirk Cousins was bad (6.0 YPA and a 72.9 passer rating), the running game stalled (3.8 YPC), and the defense sucked, giving up 307 yards to Carson Wentz

Redskins fans who attended the game at FedEx Field were not pleased. They were so displeased that they decided to take out their anger on each other. 

It's difficult to see, but it looks like some Redskins fans engaged in some friendly fire. In the video, you can definitely hear someone yelling something about "your teammates" as the two sides take hacks at each other. 

Take a look:

Sometimes you win sometimes you lose and sometimes you get punched in the face #redskins

To put it another way, the fans did not like that.

Next week, the Redskins will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams. The bad news for the Redskins is that the Rams looked awesome in their season opener, whipping the Colts 46-9. The good news for the Redskins is that, if Sunday is any indication, there won't be any fan fights in the stands because there won't be any fans in the stands.

