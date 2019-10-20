Watch Redskins vs. 49ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Redskins vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. San Francisco (away)
Current Records: Washington 1-5-0; San Francisco 5-0-0
What to Know
Washington will be playing at home against San Francisco at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Washington will be hoping to build upon the 26-24 win they picked up against San Francisco the last time they played in October of 2017.
The Redskins can thank their lucky stars for their win over Miami last week. The final score was a hard-fought 17-16. WR Terry McLaurin was the offensive standout of the matchup for Washington, as he caught four passes for 100 yards and two TDs.
Meanwhile, San Francisco lost to the Rams when the two teams last met in December of last year, but they didn't allow the Rams the same satisfaction this time around. The 49ers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams, winning 20-7. Winning may never get old, but the 49ers sure are getting used to it with five in a row now.
The Redskins are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
Their wins bumped the Redskins to 1-5 and the 49ers to 5-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is third worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. To make matters even worse for Washington, San Francisco comes into the game boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one. So the cards are definitely stacked in San Francisco's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.58
Odds
The 49ers are a big 10-point favorite against the Redskins.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 15, 2017 - Washington 26 vs. San Francisco 24
