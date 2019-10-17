Watch Redskins vs. 49ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. San Francisco (away)

Current Records: Washington 1-5-0; San Francisco 5-0-0

What to Know

Washington will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 9.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on San Francisco at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The Redskins will be hoping to build upon the 26-24 win they picked up against San Francisco the last time they played in October of 2017.

It was a tight game that could have gone either way, but Washington made off with a 17-16 win over Miami last week. Among those leading the charge for the Redskins was WR Terry McLaurin, who caught four passes for 100 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, after losing to the Rams the last time they met, San Francisco decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. San Francisco was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams, winning 20-7. The victory was familiar territory for the 49ers, who now have five in a row.

Their wins bumped the Redskins to 1-5 and the 49ers to 5-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redskins are stumbling into the contest with the third most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 19 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Redskins, San Francisco comes into the matchup boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.