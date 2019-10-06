Watch Redskins vs. Patriots: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Redskins vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. New England (away)
Current Records: Washington 0-4-0; New England 4-0-0
What to Know
Washington is staring down a pretty large 16-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's matchup. They will take on New England at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. The Redskins have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability New England is surely hoping to exploit.
A win for the Redskins just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 24-3 defeat to the Giants. RB Adrian Peterson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries.
Meanwhile, the Patriots won the last time they faced Buffalo, and things went their way last week, too. The Patriots managed a 16-10 victory over Buffalo. Winning may never get old, but the Patriots sure are getting used to it with four in a row now.
New England's win lifted them to 4-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 0-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington are stumbling into the contest with the third most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 13 on the season. On the other hand, New England enters the game with 18 sacks, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.68
Odds
The Patriots are a big 16-point favorite against the Redskins.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 08, 2015 - New England 27 vs. Washington 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Burfict suspension likely to be upheld
Burfict earned a season-long suspension for his latest on-field incident, which earned an ejection
-
Broncos moving closer to fire sale
Chris Harris, Emmanuel Sanders, Derek Wolfe are among others who could be on the way out
-
Teams eye Green, skeptical Cincy deals
If the Bengals were to move forward with a fire sale, they could pull in a haul in draft capital
-
Jets become sellers after big offseason
Leonard Williams and Kelechi Osemele could be on the move, but what about star running back...
-
Six teams gearing up for trading frenzy
The run up to this year's deadline could be the most active we've seen in a long time
-
Payton's deal among pro sports' richest
Payton's extension goes well over the $10 million mark considered to be the ceiling for most...
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too