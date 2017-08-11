WATCH: Rookie DeShone Kizer uncorks 52-yard laser in Browns debut
Kizer let loose with a throw that showcased all of his talent
It's not often that we're writing exciting things about the Cleveland Browns' quarterback position here at CBSSports.com. Thursday evening, that changed, thanks to rookie DeShone Kizer.
Kizer didn't get the start against the Saints in Cleveland's preseason opener. That honor went to Brock Osweiler, who promptly came out and looked very much like Brock Osweiler.(6-of-14, 42 yards). Kizer wasn't even the primary backup. That was Cody Kessler, who went 5-of-10 for 47 yards.
Kizer bested both of them on one play, a 52-yard bomb to street free agent Richard Mullaney.
Wooooooo boy.
That play right there shows you why Kizer was a contender for the No. 1 overall pick for about half the college football season. (He eventually went in the second round after he and Notre Dame struggled down the stretch.) He shows maneuverability in the pocket, keeps his eyes straight down the field, and uncorks a gorgeous throw to hit his man right in stride. It goes down as a 52-yard pass play but the ball traveled about 60 yards in the air because Kizer was deep in the pocket when he let it go.
Later in the second half, Kizer did it again, this time unleashing a 45-yard strike to Jordan Payton, again down the left sideline and against fairly heavy pressure.
Kizer certainly has the highest upside among the QB options in Browns camp this year, and if he keeps making plays like this during the preseason, they might even give him a real shot at the job when the season starts.
