When it comes to the NFL Draft, trying to predict where prospects will ultimately end up is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. That's especially true when you go beyond the first round of the draft and try to pinpoint a landing spot for a player on Day 2 or Day 3. Yet to the chagrin of every draft expert who unveils seven-round mocks throughout the spring, they've been outdone by a bird of all things.

Before the draft, Dillon Gabriel was featured in a video showing viewers around his hometown of Mililani, Hawaii. At one point in the video, the former Oregon quarterback went to a spot where his friends used to hang out and began making bird calls. That's when he said to the camera that one of the birds behind him allegedly gave him the inside scoop on where he'd be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Cleveland Browns, 94," Gabriel said when asked what the bird called out.

And as fate would have it, that's exactly what came to fruition as the Browns decided to pluck Gabriel late on Day 2 with the 94th pick in the third round, making that bird the most accurate draft predictor of all time.

Of course, Gabriel likely had an idea of where his draft range was. So, he possibly made an educated guess with the cheeky spin of saying it through the bird. But what's the fun of believing that? However implausible that a bird in Hawaii was tapped into the inner workings of the Browns' draft room from roughly 4,550 miles away, it's more fun to think that Gabriel got the heads up from his feathered friend.

Now that he's in Cleveland, Gabriel will look to compete for the starting job in what is a crowded quarterback room. Along with Gabriel, the Browns did end up selecting Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. Those rookies join a depth chart that also consists of veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and the injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles).