WATCH: Russell Wilson pulls amazing escape act on 54-yard completion

If you've been watching the Seahawks play over the past few years, then you're well aware of the fact that Russell Wilson running for his life and then making a play that doesn't even seem possible is pretty much half of their offense.

When it comes to backyard football, Wilson is one of the best, and he showed why during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Cardinals. On a first-and-25 play from his own 40-yard line, Wilson dropped back to pass and he looked to be in trouble after two Cardinals defenders started chasing him. However, this is Wilson we're talking about, so you know it all worked out in the end.

In what might go down as one of the most impressive plays of the year, Wilson ended up evading three defenders and then ended up throwing a pass to Doug Baldwin that would go for 54 yards.

Wilson's magic act took the Seahawks down to the Arizona 2-yard line. The Seahawks then capped off the drive one play later when he hit Jimmy Graham with a touchdown pass. The touchdown was Graham's second of the game.

The best part about the play is that you can literally see the moment when Bruce Arians has his heart crushed by Wilson's throw.

you can actually see the moment that Bruce Arians' spirit is crushedpic.twitter.com/I5fCgaRL52 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 10, 2017

The crazy thing about the play is that Wilson actually ran a total of 31 yards before he was able to throw the pass.

Russell Wilson got a serious work out before throwing a long pass to Doug Baldwin. NFL/NBC

