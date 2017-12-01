WATCH: Ryan Switzer finally shows why the Cowboys drafted him with 83-yard TD

Ryan Switzer had an excellent senior season as a receiver, working as future Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's No. 1 option at North Carolina, but his true calling card throughout his college career was his work as a return man. Switzer was arguably the best returner in all of college football, averaging 10.9 yards per punt return and bringing seven punts back for scores.

When the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, it was expected that he'd give the offense a minor boost as a Cole Beasley clone (he hasn't), but that he'd also be a major boon for the return game. Heading into Week 13 though, Switzer ranked 28th out of 33 qualifying players (10 punt returns or more) in average yards per return (a disgustingly-low 5.4 yards), and he had yet to score.

That changed Thursday night.

Switzer had a whole lot of room in front of him on the catch, and he made Washington's special teams unit pay for poor coverage. What was most impressive was that he ran through a thicket of bodies and still came out the other side essentially untouched before motoring his way past the punter and into the end zone.

Given the way the Dallas offense has been struggling over the last several weeks, getting some points from special teams is a huge boost. They didn't expect to need those kind of points this year, but at this point in the season, you have to imagine they're happy to finally get them. This is why Switzer was drafted.

