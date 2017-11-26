WATCH: Saints' Alvin Kamara bolsters Rookie of the Year resume with 74-yard TD
The Saints rookie running back is torching the Rams
Before the season, the Offensive Rookie of the Year award belonged to Christian McCaffrey. After Week 1, it was Kareem Hunt's. At the midway point of the season, Deshaun Watson was the favorite. As of Week 12, the award should be Alvin Kamara's.
On Sunday, the Saints rookie running back continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign by shredding the Rams' defense for a 74-yard touchdown run. The hole created by the offensive line and downfield blocking was gigantic, but it was Kamara's breakaway speed that turned a big gain into a pivotal touchdown in a clash between two NFC contenders.
Here's the play:
Kamara entered the game with 459 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 447 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns, which means he had racked up 906 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage in 10 games. And keep in mind, he's locked into a timeshare with Mark Ingram, who's also pretty damn good. Combined, the duo is electric:
Kamara's season becomes even more insane when you look at his averages. He entered Sunday averaging 6.4 yards per carry and 9.1 yards per catch. His stat line will almost assuredly improve after that 74-yard run above.
Some notes about that run:
To put his season into context, check out what the NFL Research team tweeted with roughly three minutes remaining in the first half of the Saints-Rams game:
After NFL Research tweeted that, Kamara proceeded to make half of the Rams' defense miss on a 21-yard swing pass. Every time you thought the play was over, he kept on running:
At halftime, Kamara has 82 rushing yards on three carries, 27 receiving yards on two catches, and approximately 834 missed tackles.
Obviously, Hunt will still be considered for Offensive Rookie of the Year. So will Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette. But if the season ended today, the award should go to Kamara, who's making history as a rookie and has been an irreplaceable member of a Super Bowl contender.
-
Week 12 updates: Raiders finally get INT
All of the best highlights from Week 12 are right here
-
Crabtree, Talib ejected for fighting
The Raiders' Michael Crabtree and the Broncos' Aqib Talib have a history of not liking each...
-
Jets try to stop Cam's TD celebration
Adams couldn't stop Cam Newton from scoring -- or celebrating
-
Julio Jones hauls in TD bomb from Sanu
Julio's first of two second-quarter TD grabs came from Mohamed Sanu
-
Patriots stun Dolphins with fake punk
The Patriots converted on 4th-and-9 to continue their opening drive, but Nate Ebner got hurt...
-
Cowboys cut Darren McFadden
The Cowboys feel they are better off without McFadden, who got lost in the running back sh...
Add a Comment