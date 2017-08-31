WATCH: Saints locker room goes crazy for new long snapper, magician Jon Dorenbos

It didn't take long for Jon Dorenbos to find an audience in New Orleans.

Less than 48 hours after the longtime Philadelphia Eagles long snapper -- and off-field "America's Got Talent" magician -- was traded to the Saints in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, Dorenbos was spotted wowing his new teammates in the locker room.

Compiling videos from running back Mark Ingram and defensive end Obum Gwacham, the Saints made it clear Wednesday they are happy to have the NFL's "Magic Man" on their side:

Dorenbos was plenty beloved in Philadelphia, where he embraced his unofficial role as the NFL's most entertaining long snapper and became a fan favorite at an oft-forgotten position.

If the roars from an awed Saints locker room -- and comments from Ellen DeGeneres -- are any indication, New Orleans already seems to be liking him all the same.