Who's Playing
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Regular Season Records: Tampa Bay 11-5; New Orleans 12-4
What to Know
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 6:40 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tampa Bay hasn't won a contest against New Orleans since Sept. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday.
The Buccaneers earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They walked away with a 31-23 victory over the Washington Football Team. Tampa Bay relied on the efforts of RB Leonard Fournette, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and QB Tom Brady, who passed for two TDs and 381 yards on 40 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 151.50.
Special teams collected 13 points for Tampa Bay. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
Meanwhile, New Orleans beat the Chicago Bears 21-9 this past Sunday. RB Alvin Kamara and QB Drew Brees were among the main playmakers for the Saints as the former punched in one rushing touchdown and the latter passed for two TDs and 265 yards on 39 attempts. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 145.80.
The Buccaneers are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Tampa Bay, who are 9-8 against the spread.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Tampa Bay enters the game with only ten rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. But New Orleans ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 30 on the season. We'll see if the Buccaneers' defense can keep New Orleans' running backs out of the end zone.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won eight out of their last 12 games against Tampa Bay.
- Nov 08, 2020 - New Orleans 38 vs. Tampa Bay 3
- Sep 13, 2020 - New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 23
- Nov 17, 2019 - New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Oct 06, 2019 - New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 28 vs. Tampa Bay 14
- Sep 09, 2018 - Tampa Bay 48 vs. New Orleans 40
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. New Orleans 24
- Nov 05, 2017 - New Orleans 30 vs. Tampa Bay 10
- Dec 24, 2016 - New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Tampa Bay 16 vs. New Orleans 11
- Dec 13, 2015 - New Orleans 24 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Sep 20, 2015 - Tampa Bay 26 vs. New Orleans 19