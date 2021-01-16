Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

Regular Season Records: Tampa Bay 11-5; New Orleans 12-4

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 6:40 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tampa Bay hasn't won a contest against New Orleans since Sept. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday.

The Buccaneers earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They walked away with a 31-23 victory over the Washington Football Team. Tampa Bay relied on the efforts of RB Leonard Fournette, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and QB Tom Brady, who passed for two TDs and 381 yards on 40 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 151.50.

Special teams collected 13 points for Tampa Bay. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, New Orleans beat the Chicago Bears 21-9 this past Sunday. RB Alvin Kamara and QB Drew Brees were among the main playmakers for the Saints as the former punched in one rushing touchdown and the latter passed for two TDs and 265 yards on 39 attempts. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 145.80.

The Buccaneers are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Tampa Bay, who are 9-8 against the spread.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Tampa Bay enters the game with only ten rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. But New Orleans ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 30 on the season. We'll see if the Buccaneers' defense can keep New Orleans' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last 12 games against Tampa Bay.