Who's Playing

Kansas City @ New Orleans

Current Records: Kansas City 12-1; New Orleans 10-3

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the New Orleans Saints will be looking to get back in the win column.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Kansas City beat the Miami Dolphins 33-27 last week. It was another big night for the Chiefs' WR Tyreek Hill, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching three passes for one TD and 79 yards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was close but no cigar last week as they fell 24-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles. No one had a standout game offensively for the Saints, but they got scores from TE Jared Cook, RB Alvin Kamara, and WR Emmanuel Sanders. QB Taysom Hill ended up with a passer rating of 150.10.

New Orleans is now 10-3 while Kansas City sits at 12-1. New Orleans has clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the NFC. The Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth as the current first seed in the AFC.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Kansas City going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Kansas City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Kansas City enters the game with 429.2 yards per game on average, which is the best in the league. New Orleans has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 21 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $155.58

Odds

The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.